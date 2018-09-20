PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - According to the Phoenix Police Department, a 6-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after being shot when an argument ended in violence.
Police say a vehicle occupied by one adult, two older juveniles and a 6-year old girl was driving in an unknown area when an altercation occurred with another vehicle.
That altercation led to a suspect firing two rounds into the vehicle with the little girl.
[MAP: 67th Avenue and Thomas Road]
Police say the suspect vehicle fled the scene and the vehicle with the girl drove to an apartment complex near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road for help.
First responders arrived and immediately began treating the girl. She was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her upper torso.
No other injuries were reported.
Early reports were that this might have been a possible road rage incident, but police have since said that is not the case.
Police are still investigating where the initial shooting took place. No suspect or vehicle description has been made available.
The shooting remains under investigation and no further information has been released.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest developments in this shooting.
(3) comments
You can't have unlimited access to firearms and not have tragedies with the mental pygmies populating this country. You chose firearms - this is the result. Congrats.
Your own handle says obey laws. If laws are obeyed access to firearms has nothing to do with your comments.
More senseless tragedy. This is not a pro-life world no matter what people say.
