PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police officer was fired from the department Wednesday after he was charged with sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

Sean Pena is accused of having sexual contact with two women who were in his custody on separate occasions, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said last month.

Pena, who had been on the force for three years, is facing one count of sexual assault and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct stemming from incidents on Aug 26, 2018, and June 1, 2019, with two different alleged victims.

In the 2018 incident, a woman said Pena forced her to have sex in the back of his patrol car after he arrested her in a City park in connection with a felony warrant out of Yavapai County. She said the assault happened at the railroad tracks near Third Avenue and Buchanan Street and that he later took her to the Fourth Avenue Jail to be booked, court documents said.

In the 2019 incident, another woman in Pena's custody reported that he touched her sexually and had her touch his genitals near 11th Avenue and West Lynne Lane right after he released her from his custody in connection with a welfare call.

Investigators placed Pena on administrative leave in November 2019 and submitted both allegations to the Maricopa County attorney in February.

The Phoenix Police Department on Thursday morning confirmed to Arizona's Family that Pena has been terminated.