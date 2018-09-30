Police are searching for a delivery pickup truck that was stolen Sunday morning in east Phoenix.
Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a report about a stolen vehicle at a home near 32nd Street and Camelback Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police said the victim was making deliveries when someone got in the truck and drove away.
Police said the vehicle is a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck that does not have any "obvious" decals or a company name.
Police said the victim did not see the suspect.
Phoenix PD said officers are actively searching for the stolen truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.