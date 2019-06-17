PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested two people in connection with a deadly shooting at Steele Indian School Park in central Phoenix.
Police say it happened shortly before 7 p.m. Monday after a fight in the park.
The 25-year-old man, whose name as not been released, was in extremely critical condition when he was taken to the hospital. He later died.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, two men assaulted the victim in the park. Police say Delfred Lynn Carroll, 27, and Joshua Joe Paul, 19, beat the victim, cut him and then shot him.
Carroll and Paul ran north along the light rail, police said Tuesday evening, nearly 24 hours after the shooting. They had the victim’s backpack.
Officers caught up with them on a light rail train at West Camelback Road.
It’s not clear if Carroll and Paul had any connection with the victim.
Police say both men have been booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, weapons charges and unrelated warrants.
(1) comment
just another normal day in the grand canyon state
