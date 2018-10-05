PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and one in critical condition early Friday morning.
According to officers on scene, witnesses who were working at the Pita Jungle at the time heard the shots and ran out to find the two men shot and a white Dodge Durango leaving the scene.
Police say both the men are in their 20s and possibly live nearby. One man was pronounced dead on scene and the other was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Police are currently searching for the Dodge Durango that left the scene.
