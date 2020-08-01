PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a possible hit-and-run crash after a woman was found in the middle of the road critically hurt in Phoenix on Saturday evening. She was found a little before 6 p.m. in the area of Thomas Road and 27th Avenue.
Police say the woman looked like she was hit by a vehicle that did not stay on the scene. She was rushed to the hospital after Phoenix Fire crews arrived to the area. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
According to police, the woman did not have obvious signs of trauma or any injuries.
A witness told police that they saw her in the roadway but did not know what happened before.
According to police, they are conducting a death investigation and the cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner.
Authorities are trying to collect more information on this incident. Anyone who knows something is advised to contact police are Silent Witness at (480) WITNESS or (480) TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.