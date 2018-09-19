PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix Police Department is teaming up with the Barrow Neurological Institute to provide first-in-the-nation training for its new officers.
Over the last year, the department has trained 170 officers on how to deal with people who have traumatic brain injuries.
“We really wanted to make sure that the officer had some empathetic understanding of how a traumatic brain injury could effect that individual’s ability to successfully interact with the officer,” said Ashley Bridwell, a social worker from the Barrow Neurological Institute who created the program.
Bridwell says people with traumatic brain injuries can sometimes act differently in stressful situations than other people might behave. They might act erratic or belligerently, and the training gives officers tools to deescalate situations that might otherwise end violently.
Around 7.6 million people in the U.S. live with a traumatic brain injury. Experts say it’s common among the homeless and is often found in domestic violence survivors.
“We see that [domestic violence survivors] have the same cumulative effect of mild traumatic brain injury as your average NFL player, or your average athlete, where they get hit, after hit, after hit, after hit, and at some point develop permanent lifelong disability,” Bridwell said.
The training brings in speakers with traumatic brain injuries, allowing the new officers to ask questions and gain a better understanding of what it’s like to live with a brain injury.
“You get better interaction for the police, and for our community,” said Adam Pepiton, who participates in the program after receiving a traumatic brain injury eight years ago in a drive-by shooting.
Officials with Phoenix PD say it’s been well-received.
“No matter what the person’s diagnosis is, the officer should be able to accommodate their disability,” said Phoenix PD Det. Sabrina Taylor.
And with these injuries being so common and widespread, advocates hope similar programs catch on elsewhere.
“Brain injury isn’t just in Phoenix,” Pepiton said. “It’s throughout the whole world. So, we’ve gotta educate pretty much everybody.”
