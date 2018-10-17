CAMELBACK CAR BIKE

Phoenix police are investigating after a man on a bike was struck near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road on Tuesday afternoon. 

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A bicyclist was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle near 27th Avenue and Camelback road Tuesday afternoon, police said. 

According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson with Phoenix PD, the bicyclist, an adult male, was weaving in and out of traffic and rode in front of a vehicle when he was struck. 

Thompson said the collision resulted in serious injuries and the bicyclist was taken to a local hospital. 

No other details were released. 

