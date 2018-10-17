PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A bicyclist was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle near 27th Avenue and Camelback road Tuesday afternoon, police said.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson with Phoenix PD, the bicyclist, an adult male, was weaving in and out of traffic and rode in front of a vehicle when he was struck.
Thompson said the collision resulted in serious injuries and the bicyclist was taken to a local hospital.
No other details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.