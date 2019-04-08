PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- According to police, an 11-year-old girl was almost abducted in Phoenix last week on her way to school, but the attempt as foiled by a good Samaritan with a gun.
It happened near 19th Avenue and Union Hills Road.
The timeline is a little unclear. Police tell us this happened Wednesday morning, but the girl's father, who didn't want to be on camera, said it happened last Tuesday, and that she told her teacher the next day.
The 11-year-old victim was walking in the area of Village Meadows Elementary School when a man in a black hoodie approached her from behind.
According to police, the man grabbed the girl's right arm. He then pulled it behind her back and placed his other arm over her face.
The man, who was a stranger to the little girl, began to speak to the victim when a witness knocked the man down and told him to leave the girl alone.
"They told us somebody from the north side of this block intervened and stopped the guy from abducting the little girl," neighbor Don George said.
The witness then pointed a gun at the man. The suspect then ran off.
"Congratulations, you get an award for this my friend," George said.
The girl's father tells Arizona's Family she’s scared but otherwise relatively unharmed. He also said he’s driving her to school for the time being.
Phoenix police said they plan to release a composite sketch later this week.
Police describe the suspect as a black man with very dark complexion, green eyes and a study-style nose ring in his left nostril.
In the mornings and afternoons on Morningside Drive, you'll find kids making their way to and from school.
"Kids walk up to school 2 blocks to the east," said neighbor Don George. "It's a grade school and probably 25 kids walk by here every morning between 7:30 and 8."
The district sent a letter home to parents Monday.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Phoenix police at 602-534-2121 or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
(3) comments
What happened to the witness? He should be given a medal.
Not sure why they would hold that information from the public so long. Glad the witness was able to stop whatever was happening.
Well not real smart to keep it to yourself, how many other kids could be taken, by the time anyone gets the news. That's looking out for the community. NOT!
