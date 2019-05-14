PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three men are facing charges after they stole valuable guitars from the heavy metal band Lamb of God while they were in Phoenix earlier this month, police said.
William Widener, Michael Blakeslee and Justin Petersen were arrested in connection with the case.
The three unique guitars were stolen from the trailer on Sunday, May 2, between midnight and 4:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Vince Lewis, of the Phoenix Police Department.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Gear stolen from Lamb of God guitarist while in Phoenix]
One of the guitars was put up for sale on an online app, Lewis said.
One of the men tried to pawn one of the guitars but was turned away, Lewis said.
Widener and Blakeslee were arrested on Wednesday, May 8, just before 10:30 p.m.
Petersen was arrested the following day.
All three were booked on theft and trafficking in stolen property charges.
Lewis said all three guitars are still missing.
Guitarist Willie Adler posted on Instagram earlier this month that his "beloved Warbird," his main guitar, and a one-of-a-kind, hand-painted bass were stolen.
The guitar is mostly black with the gold skeleton of a bird in homage to their 2004 album, "Ashes of the Wake." There are also Roman numerals that add up to 1976.
(31) comments
Sorry Arizona. Doesn't look like Ohio is sending its best people down there.
At first I thought this story was about the aged three stooges. It still could be..
The saddest part of this whole deal is the loss of the guitars. Anyone who doesn't understand that has no respect for the relationships between musicians and their instruments. It's a very sad world when people are happy when others are victimized simply because of the style of music they play or the name of their band. You are not good people, just like these thieves, with only your own interests in mind. Seek help for your sickness and stop spreading your infections.
Whoa! Stay off drugs kids.
Lol, that's what I was going to say. Those guys look like death warmed over.
Plus you know they are totally brain fried for how they thought they could sell them.
Haha: Doorknob 1) 'Hey man, I got a great idea, we'll be rich!!
Doorknobs 2 & 3: 'Genius man, that's why your the boss'!
I am confident that band absolutely stinks.
Spaghetti Western extras (desperados).
Stealing guitars from "Lamb of God??" That sounds more like a community service to me. Give them an award.
Your name is obeylaws, yet you agree with theft? Open your mind. Pathetic.
have you listened to the music they play? LOL
Yep, and I enjoy it. If it's not your thing, move along.
MH - Irony and humor escapes you, eh?
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][tongue][tongue][tongue][tongue]
Roadies. Needed money for drugs.
The Three Stooges in full character and makeup nuyuk nuyuk [huh]
Build The U.S. Border Wall. Stop the crisis. Keep the poison from coming into our country and creating idiots like the thieves in this article. The tentacles of illegal border activities reach far in our society.
You're a prime example of that!
Daddy Dummy always a Dummy these are your people the “wall” these idiots need is already built, PRISON WALLS
Dbreath, what's up little buddy, how you been? Haven't heard from you in a while, been busy working on that dbreath? Alright bigot, you take care.
"Little Buddy?" You watched too much Gilligan's Island.....yuk, yuk yuk. So Daddy, which one, Ginger, Maryann or Ms. Howell? OMG LMAO LOL LMAOROTF your are going to say "Skipper" just you are that kind of guy. I mean, you are the kind of guy that jokes about being that kind of guy, right? You really aren't that kind of guy, right?
Has anyone read Daddy Dummy’s comment on labeling white supremacy groups as terrorist. This knuckle head is definitely a racist
cmon daddy. these guys are 100% home-grown.
trs - I just laugh. I'm literally sitting on my couch leaning to one side and kind of propt up on one elbow just shaking my head and laughing at this lunacy. I'm done for now, time to make a sandwich and relax for a bit.
Hey Daddy!!!!!!
Can you post a picture of your face for all us to see and put an end to the vicious rumors going on, up at the AZFamily FB page? There are these peeps up there with stinky breath saying; "If you get real drunk and stare at these stooges, they turn into one face that resembles Daddy." I'm up there defending your honor and then racing back here to inform you and the whole process is getting exhausting. I'm in no shape to be doing all this racing. I told them you don't look anything like those mugs, not even when I'm drunk. Please post a good image or you face, maybe spritz up a little with some makeup. Let's nip this in the bud, Buddy....
Det. Aghast - Re Skipper/Gilligan's Island, no, "little buddy" more along the lines of what Hoss would say in Bananza. You got it now, little fella?
These guys look like a scene out of a horror film.
Hey Daddy!!!!
I'd like to come on over and sit on the couch with you and watch a horror film with you and dip my hand into your bucket of popcorn. After the horror film is finished the popcorn is eaten, we can sit at your computer you can teach me how to edit these darn post of mine that make me look like I don't have the proper grip of the English language.
Can you say ‘tweekers’?
build that wall! oh wait.........
Hahaha.
chobble, do you post the same sarcastic comment on post dealing with law-breaking hispanics?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.