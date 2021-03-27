Mark Armadillo
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police announced on social media that they arrested a man on March 24 in the area of Southern and Central avenues.

Police identified the man as 46-year-old Mark Armadillo. He was found in possession of a 9mm handgun, 12-gauge shotgun, body armor vest, 40 grams of meth, 269 fentanyl pills and $3,355 in cash.

Armadillo is being charged with multiple drug offenses, assault and weapons charges. 

 

