PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police have made an arrest after a deadly collision in Phoenix last month.
Phoenix Police Department spokesman, Sgt. Rothschild, says 21-year-old Marlene Sanchez Valenzuela was driving a Volkswagon Passat on May 25 at the intersection of Baseline and 7th Avenue when she collided with a Chevy Impala and a Chevy Tahoe, both were driving west on Baseline at the time.
Investigators believe Valenzuela didn't stop for the stop sign at the T-intersection when she drove north on 7th Avenue at Baseline Road.
The car Valenzuela was driving had seven passengers, one of them, 21-year-old Jessica Mendoza, died.
There were eight others injured, including Valenzuela.
Rothschild says Valenzuela was arrested on June 26 following the investigation.
Valenzuela was booked on charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault, and endangerment, said Rothschild.
(3) comments
basically just another normal day in the Grand Canyon State
For being two minorities of the local population, sure seeing a majority of them in the news today. Probably just a coincidence, though.
The brown cancer takes lives in many insidious ways...
