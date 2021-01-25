Phoenix police investigating a homicide after man found shot in car
SOURCE: 3TV/CBS5

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death in Phoenix early Monday morning.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road around 1:30 a.m.. When they arrived, a man was found dead inside a car.

Video from the scene shows numerous evidence markers in the middle of the street and by the victim's vehicle. 

Police do not have any suspect description available.

No further details were released. The investigation is ongoing. 

 

