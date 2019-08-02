PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police announced Friday that the department will soon implement a new policy and procedure to document when an officer points their weapon at a person.
The new policy is a recommendation from the Community Police Trust Initiative and it is the first recommendation by the National Police Foundation who did a study in 2018 of Phoenix police officer-involved shootings.
This procedure is already in practice with other Arizona agencies and major U.S. cities.
Sgt. Vince Lewis said in a press release Friday that the new policy will help the department measure how often officers successfully deescalate a situation.
"It is in keeping with our goals as your police department to be accountable and transparent," Lewis said.
Officers will document any time they point their service weapon at a person during their shift, including non-criminal encounters.
The department-wide mandatory training will start Monday, Aug. 5 and the policy will go into effect on Monday, Aug. 19.
A press conference will be held on Monday, Aug. 5 at 7 a.m. with Chief Jeri Williams to announce the new policy.
Phoenix Police Department's policy is available publicly online here.
Information on the 2018 National Police Foundation study can be found here.
(2) comments
Why are they waving their guns around during "non-criminal" encounters?
Fsdftbf, Nah let em shoot the off things out thier every chance and get the ones that back the off things too. [ban]
