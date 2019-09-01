PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Phoenix police are investigating a crash that left a woman dead late Saturday night.
The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. near 40th Street and McDowell Road.
Police say a 18-year-old woman crossed when she was struck by an Chevrolet truck.
The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police say a 21-year-old man who drove the truck, observed the pedestrian in the roadway just prior to the collision but was unable to stop, hitting the pedestrian in the roadway.
The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk, police said.
The driver remained on scene and police said he was impaired. He was cited for the DUI and later released.
According to police, speed does not appear to be a factor.