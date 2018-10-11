PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 74-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday night after police say she stabbed her 59-year-old brother.
Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix PD said officers were called to a home near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road just before 9:30 p.m. for a report of a cutting.
Upon arrival, officers learned that the brother and sister live together and the woman entered the victim's room and cut him with a knife.
The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The woman was taken into custody.
No names have been released at this time.
