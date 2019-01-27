PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has died after a crash involving two ATVs Sunday afternoon in west Phoenix, police said.
The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police said witnesses told detectives that both men were driving westbound on W. Virginia Avenue and were possibly racing each other. When the Yamaha YFM70 made a right turn in front of the Yamaha Raptor, it caused the Raptor to collide with the YFM70, police said.
Police said the force of the impact caused the Raptor to drive off the roadway and collide into a stop sign on the northwest corner of 65th and W. Virginia avenues.
Sergio Avila-Roman, 19, was transported to the hospital where he died from his injured. An 18-year-old man is in serious condition.
Police said both men were transported to a hospital and neither of them was wearing a helmet.
Police said an investigation is ongoing.
(1) comment
" Neither of them was wearing a helmet". That's not a crime in this state. Were they street legal registered vehicles? Were the riders motorcycle endorsed? One obviously failed to yield to the other, so I assure you laws were broken. What kind of agenda are you after with reporting only if the riders wore a helmet?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.