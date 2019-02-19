PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- An 8-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after he was hit by a car in a Phoenix parking lot. The vehicle was reportedly being driven by a family member, according to police.
The accident happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday near Central Avenue and Watkins Road, just outside the St. Vincent De Paul food bank.
Sgt. Vince Lewis of the Phoenix Police Department says the boy was the only outside the car; the rest of his family was inside.
"The child was outside the vehicle, and the vehicle was moving when the collision occurred," says Lewis. "The child was with family; there was family in the vehicle, and the driver was family, as well."
The boy was transported to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition.
