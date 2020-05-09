PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Authorities are looking for a man that smashed a glass display case and took items from a Phoenix pawn shop last week.
Phoenix police say on Wednesday, May 6 around 2 p.m. a man went into a pawn shop located near 67th Avenue and Indian School road and moments later "pulls a hammer out of his bag, and forcefully smashes the glass to the display case." He took numerous items of jewelry.
Surveillance video captured the suspect on camera. His clothing may have stood out to someone who can help police identify him. Investigators describe him as a Hispanic man, wearing a multi-colored "Chucky Good Guy Hoodie" and a black hat.
Anyone with information can contact Silent Witness anonymously at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. You could receive cash if it leads to his arrest.