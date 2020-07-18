PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With the passing of long-time civil rights activist John Lewis, a local religious leader remembers the time he got to see the congressman in person. Reverend Reginald D. Walton of Phillips Memorial CME Church in Phoenix got to meet Lewis at the Congressional Black Caucus in 2016.

“While I am sad at his passing, I am celebrating his life and his work,” he said.

Walton didn’t have a whole lot of one-on-one time with the congressman, but he did get a special moment that he remembers to this day.

“One thing that stands out is he always made everybody feel like they were somebody. In our brief interaction, he looked me dead in the eye and told me, 'Keep fighting for justice.’ So, I am in mourning, as the nation should be, for an icon of his caliber," said Rev. Walton.

Walton says he’s grateful Lewis was never afraid to do what’s right, even though it’s not always the easy thing to do. He thinks Lewis was probably proud to see the spirit of the Civil Rights Movement grow stronger over the years.

“I believe that his legacy spoke for itself, but I also believe that his legacy is going to live on as others see his work and say, ‘You know what? The torch is being passed. Let me pick up the torch and run with it.’”