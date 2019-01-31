Waste Management Phoenix Open
Nicknamed “The Greatest Show on Grass,” the Waste Management Phoenix Open is a week-long event but ramps up during the weekend. Golf fans can check out top names like Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson at TPC Scottsdale with the actual tournament starting on Thursday morning. Fans and non-fans alike pack Hole 16 because that’s where the party’s at. Tickets start at $45.
Jan. 31-Feb 3.
Birds Nest Concert Series
Coinciding with the huge golf tournament is a series of concerts at the Birds Nest, which is across the street from TPC Scottsdale. The party keeps going under a huge tent with live music. Old Dominion, Midland and Brandon Lay hit the stage on Wednesday. Thursday’s sold out show features Jake Owen, Lee Brice and Michael Ray. Friday’s concert is The Chainsmokers, Snoop Dogg and Kelley James, which is also sold out. Saturday features Martin Garrix, DJ Vice and Justin Mylo.
Jan. 30-Feb. 2.
Doors: 3:30 p.m/Show: 8:30 p.m.
Front Porch Pickins Pop-up Market
If you’re looking for a little retail therapy before or after watching the WM Open, head to Front Porch Pickins’ Vintage and Handmade Pop-Up, which is just south of the golf venue at AVI Scottsdale. It’ll feature 40 vendors offering all things “chippy, peely, repurposed and handmade.” It is the perfect opportunity to find something rare and vintage. There will also be local food trucks and a shuttle service to the Open. Tickets are $5.
Friday, Feb. 1.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Arizona Vegetarian Food Festival
A lot is going on in Scottsdale this weekend! Fill your belly with the best vegetarian food at the fifth annual Arizona Vegetarian Food Festival at the Scottsdale Civic Center Amphitheater. Guests can enjoy delicious grub from more than 60 vegan vendors, more than 40 chefs and keynote speakers, yoga and workout classes, kids’ activities, live music and more. Tickets start at $20 online with deals for military and senior citizens. VIP two-day admission is $75.
Saturday, Feb. 2 and Sunday, Feb. 3
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Scottsdale Civic Center Amphitheater
Ahwatukee A’fare
Get the feeling of the 1920s with the Ahwatukee A’fare, a Prohibition-era themed evening of art, jazz, dance, drinks and food at Desert Foothills Park on Saturday. The special night under the stars features local artists, restaurants breweries, distilleries and music. Themed attire is optional. Tickets are $50 online or $60 at the door and include food and drink samples. It is a 21 and over event.
Saturday, Feb. 2
5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Rio Salado Trail Run
Take running to the next level and experience a landscape not often viewed in Phoenix with the Rio Salado Trail Run on Sunday. Runners can do a 15K, a 10K or a 5K on a mixed terrain looping course along and across the Rio Salado Salt River. Parts of the run will have paved and dirt paths with river rocks. Tickets start at $45.
Saturday, Feb. 2
6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Rio Salado along the Salt River
1,000 Lights Water Lantern Festival
Watch hundreds of water lanterns light the night and the water at the 1,000 Lights Water Lantern Festival at Tempe’s Kiwanis Park. Friends and family can enjoy the beauty of the lights with entertainment, food and games. The lanterns are often lit in remembrance of loved ones and also represent the hope of new beginnings. Tickets start at $25, kids who are nine and under get in free.
Saturday, Feb. 2
4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Art of Chocolate A’Fair
Get in the mood for Valentine’s Day and satisfy that sweet tooth at the eighth annual Magic Bird Festivals’ Art of Chocolate A’Fair at the Gilbert Civic Center. The outdoor event combines art and entertainment with a romance theme. Attendees can check out a mix of jewelry, folk art, pottery metal art and lots of chocolate! Admission is free!
Feb. 1-3
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
BBQ Throwdown
Experience some of the best barbecue while different companies compete to be the best at the inaugural BBQ Throwdown in Peoria. Nine barbecue trucks will be battling for grilling glory while attendees get to enjoy some great food, desserts and drinks. Admission is free.
Saturday, Feb. 2.
5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Fire Station No. 1 Lucidi Distilling Co.
