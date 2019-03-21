PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating the second crash involving an officer in one day.
According to Sgt. Armando Carbajal, an on-duty officer was involved in a collision with another vehicle near 16th St and Missouri Avenue at about 11 a.m. Thursday morning.
Carbajal said only minor injuries were reported.
This crash happened just hours after another Phoenix police officer was struck and killed in west Phoenix.
Officer Paul Rutherford, 51, was struck and killed by a car while assisting a separate car crash at about 8 a.m. near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.
[PHOTOS: Phoenix police officer struck, killed in crash]
Rutherford served almost 23 years with Phoenix police.
