PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Phoenix police officers sustained minor injuries trying to corral a suspect wanted on a felony warrant. One of those officers was struck by another officer's taser during the struggle, police say.
Just before 4 p.m. Sunday, near Dunlap and 35th avenues, police were trying apprehend a suspect who was wanted on a felony warrant. But the man ran away from officers. When the officers caught up with him and tried to detain him, police say two of the suspect's family members interfered with the arrest.
The incident ended with three people taken into custody. Two men and one woman were arrested. They face a number of charges, including felony warrants, drug possession and resisting arrest.
Two officers sustained minor injuries during the incident. Police say one of those officers was struck by another officer's taser during the struggle. No one else was hurt.