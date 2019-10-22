PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a Phoenix police officer was fired and several others disciplined over social media posts, there’s still one officer awaiting his punishment.
Sgt. Juan Hernandez filed a federal lawsuit against the Phoenix Police Department earlier this year.
His attorney, Steve Serbalik, said these officers being fired and disciplined right now is concerning because he said the social media policy within the police department is unconstitutional.
Posts on Facebook that Hernandez shared were flagged as being racist.
“I have expectations of my employees to be respectful, to be courteous, to be decisive and to treat everybody with dignity and respect,” Police Chief Jeri Williams said in a press conference Tuesday.
But at that press briefing, among officers fired and counseled for inappropriate posts, Chief Williams said Hernandez's case is still being investigated.
“Kind of a groundbreaking case,” Serbalik said.
Serbalik said as it stands now, the police department's social media policy violates officers' rights.
“If police officers see news stories or see items covered in the news, they have a constitutional right, a first amendment right, to comment on those issues they see in the news,” he said. “That’s why it’s unconstitutional.”
He said this is a bigger issue than some may think.
“What’s scary is you don’t want the government to be deciding what government employees can talk about when they’re on their own free time” he said.
The attorney said the key part that's missing in their policy is officers' ability to post content that is relevant to society, that could spark discussion or conversation.
“The Phoenix Police department’s policy does not have that. Interestingly enough, the City of Phoenix’s social media policy does have that balancing test. So, on one hand we’re saying the City’s policy is constitutional, while the department’s policy fails,” he said.
Serbalik said the judge in their case has already called an emergency hearing in four weeks, so he expects the ruling to be in their favor.
If Hernandez does win the federal lawsuit, Arizona’s Family would have to ask Phoenix police what that means for all the other officers who were fired or disciplined over their social media posts.