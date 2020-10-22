PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix Police Officer decided to play basketball with kids in a central neighborhood to build better relationships and gain trust. It's something he says he loves to do as much as he can.
"I think it's important, especially if we catch them at a young age," said Officer Jan Rollon. "Especially in these areas. If their only interaction with an officer is if mom got arrested, dad got arrested, uncle, what have you--that's the only light they see officers, and I like to have them see them in a different light. That's basically what I do and what I love to do."
Officer Rollon is on the Community Action Team for the Phoenix Police Department.
"My main job is to be a liaison between the police department and the community, so I go to community meetings, community events," Officer Rollon explained. "The housing department had a small event for the kids, through the FIT program as well, and it was a basketball event for the kids in the housing projects."
The FIT program, also known as Fulfillment in Training, is a community development program whose mission is to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.
"If the community started working with law enforcement, we can have wonderful relationships and have better communities, and that's where it came from," said Stephen Baines, the founder of FIT. "It's all about perception--having a healthy perception so you can understand that people can care about each other even if you look different or have a different job."
FIT coordinated with the City of Phoenix to put on an event to get kids involved, and a pick-up basketball came was formed.
"It was a way to get the kids out and engage with law enforcement because I believe that to have a safe community, the community has to feel safe, and feeling safe is being a part of that process that is healing," Baines explained. "When they're out there playing basketball, he's not an officer; he's just Jan in a blue suit playing basketball."
"I know it doesn't appear from the video that I have a basketball background, but I played--I had a lot of equipment on, so I was weighted down," Officer Rollon laughed. "I wish I had some shorts and a t-shirt, but I had to do what I had to do."
Officer Rollon and Baines said that seeing the positive interactions with the kids makes it all worth it.
"It brings smiles to their faces. Regardless of what they thought of us beforehand, I think it changes them. If we grab one of those kids and change their lives, I think I'm good with that," Officer Rollon said.
"You can't explain how it literally can change and save lives. Like, you never know what these interactions can create a healthy outlook so that the next interaction can be healthy and good, and that's on both sides," Baines said.