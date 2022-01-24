PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan is out of the hospital and is starting a new chapter in recovery. Sgt. Ann Justus with the Phoenix Police Department said Officer Moldovan was released from St. Joseph's Hospital on Monday. Justus says Moldovan was taken to another medical facility where he'll begin rehab for his injuries. She also says the Moldovan family appreciates the community's support, and they are asking for privacy as Moldovan heals.
On Jan. 13, the family posted Moldovan showed movement in his arms and legs in an Instagram post. A couple of days before that, Moldovan's wife, Chelsea, shared that he was in stable condition despite his extensive injuries.
Police say Moldovan was shot eight times, including once in the head, by 24-year-old Essa Williams near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road on Dec. 14. According to Maricopa County Prosecutor John Schneider, Williams continued shooting Moldovan even when he was on the ground. Williams is facing first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, resisting arrest and attempted aggravated assault of an officer.
In recent months, many community members have come together to show support for the young officer. Residents have held prayer vigils and fundraisers for Moldovan. A fellow officer, Kayla Conroy, also ran a 5K in support of her "brother" Officer Moldovan.