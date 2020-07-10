PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police officer who was working in an off-duty capacity at a construction zone, was injured in a three-vehicle crash around 12:50 a.m. on Friday near the I-17 and the Pinnacle Peak/Happy Valley area according to Department of Public Safety.
According to Arizona Department of Transportation, DPS closed the I-17 southbound in North Phoenix, forcing all southbound traffic to exit the freeway at Pinnacle Peak Road shortly after the crash. The road reopened at 3:00 a.m.
The officer's injuries were not life-threatening but they were taken to the hospital for treatment.
A driver of one of the other cars also involved in the crash has been taken into custody. DPS is still investigating but believe that impairment is involved.
DPS hasn't released the name of the driver who was taken into custody.