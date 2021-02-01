PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix police officer accused of threatening Mayor Kate Gallego has retired before any disciplinary action could be handed down.

In October, the Mayor's Office released a statement saying that the office had become aware of a "credible threat made by a member of the Phoenix Police Department to harm the Mayor." That officer was later identified as Steven Poulos.

In January, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office declined to file charges against Poulos.

But Monday evening, Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix Police said an internal investigation found that Poulos violated department policy.

A pre-termination meeting had been scheduled with Chief Jeri Williams and Officer Poulos to review the findings of the investigation. However, Fortune said that Officer Poulos provided the department with his retirement notice prior to the meeting.

Poulos' retirement eliminates options for the department to consider disciplinary action, Fortune said.

Chief Jeri Williams shared the following statement: