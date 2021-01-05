PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has declined to file charges against a police officer accused of making a threat against Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. A statement from the mayor's office says she's "disappointed."
Back in October, the Mayor's Office released a statement saying that the office had become aware of a "credible threat made by a member of the Phoenix Police Department to harm the Mayor."
The County Attorney identifies the officer as Steven Poulos.
Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department released the following statement at the time:
The Phoenix Police Department takes claims of misconduct by its officers seriously. A criminal investigation is being conducted by the Tempe Police Department while the Phoenix Police Department’s Professional Standards Bureau conducts the internal investigation. There are no additional details available at this time. The Mayor's office is aware of the investigation and steps have been taken to ensure Mayor Gallego’s safety. While the investigation is ongoing the involved Officer has been assigned to home.
The Tempe Police Department confirmed it opened a criminal investigation into the matter.
But, on Tuesday, Jan. 5, the County Attorney announced that after a thorough review of the case, "it cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer Poulos’ statements constituted a 'true threat' as defined by Arizona law and the U.S. Constitution."
A statement from the County Attorney's Office reads:
While the statements are inexcusable, legal precedent prevents a reasonable likelihood of conviction at trial and therefore, we are declining to file criminal charges in this case.
Mayor Gallego's spokeswoman responded to Tuesday's decision with the following statement:
Mayor Gallego is disappointed. She appreciates the sergeant who made the initial report. The Mayor hopes this decision won’t discourage anyone from reporting a threat. It is important to speak up, be heard and be taken seriously.