PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Valley nursing facility is sharing its side of the story after it told a Michigan family it would no longer accept their child who is on life support.
After suffering an asthma attack that led to cardiac arrest in September, Doctors say 14-year-old Bobby Reyes is brain dead.
His mom, Sarah Jones, filed a court order to get more time before his Michigan hospital took him off of ventilators.
[WATCH: Michigan mother asks Phoenix facility to take care of son on life support]
"I’m gonna lay with him in bed tonight, hold him as much as I can because I don’t know if it’s gonna be the last night I’ll ever see my son," said Jones.
The pediatric unit at Allegiant Healthcare of Phoenix initially told the child’s family he could get care there.
The medical director at Allegient Healthcare said it would take Bobby because he believed the mom was looking for palliative care, meaning it would give her more time with her son during his end of life treatment.
"We found out that it was a different scenario, that this child's mother was not ready to let go," said Doctor Duane Wooten, Medical Director at Allegiant Healthcare.
Once Wooten learned the family was looking for rehabilitation, he was not sure they could do that.
"Ongoing care for a brain dead child means that we would have something to do medically for that child, which we would not have, and then we found out that the Michigan people had not been able or allowed to finish their workup to declare brain death."
Bobby was supposed to be taken off of life support Friday but was able to get an extension to see if other doctors could perform tests to determine her son's brain function.
"I love him so much, and I can’t lose my baby," said Jones. "He’s so sweet. Bobby don’t deserve this. He deserves a chance to live."