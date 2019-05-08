PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- In celebration of National Nurses Week, Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix is honoring a nurse who's worked in its NICU for 39 years.
In 1977, Terry Anderson started working at Banner Good Samaritan. She became a NICU nurse in 1981.
[WATCH: Banner University Medical Center honors Valley nurse's decades of service]
The mother to four and grandmother of one says it hasn't been easy throughout her nursing career.
"It is a hard job. It can be stressful," said Anderson. "It can be mentally and physically challenging because you are dealing with fragile infants, and you're dealing with the parents -- the fragile families."
Despite the stress, Anderson says the job can be rewarding when babies can finally go home.
She notices how the medical industry has changed over the years. One change for the better is the advancement in technology. Babies who would not have survived in the past, have a better chance at life with today's technology.
Anderson also mentions how the doctor-nurse work relationship has evolved.
"It's more of a collaborative effort with the doctor," she said. "They look to us and value our opinion as part of the healthcare team, which is a wonderful change."
