PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix still isn't renting out public pools because of COVID-19. High school swim and dive teams that rely on those facilities are now left with some uncertainty for the upcoming season. Some schools that don't have their own swimming pools typically use city pools. A city spokesperson says the current COVID-19 policy and protocols for the City of Phoenix public pools prohibit facility rentals. City Council approved the policy on March 16.
"Our staff understands that some teams needed to confirm a rental for the fall season now, but we need to stay in compliance with the approved policy," said Gregg Bach with the City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation.
Bach said the policy could change in the coming months as city staff continues to monitor pandemic metrics. Paradise Valley High School swim coach Kristin Bolick is hoping that happens. She said last season, her team had to rent a private pool along with several other schools. That means less practicing time in the water.
"There is just such limited space for high schools to practice. They have to limit the amount of time in the water. Usually, we would get an hour and a half in the water, last year where we rented, we only got 40 minutes," said Bolick.
Bach said the city is monitoring COVID-19 cases and will keep teams updated on any changes with the 2021 aquatics season.