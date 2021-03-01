PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix non-profit is helping honor our frontline heroes with simple acts of kindness.
Dr. Mara Windsor and medical scribe Tyler Sholl are the brains behind the non-profit Living in Fulfilled Enlightenment or LIFE. "We started focusing our efforts on providing gratitude and appreciation in terms of PPE gear, food, and hand sanitizer, whatever the frontline workers needed," Dr. Windsor said.
"What inspires me is being able to have the opportunity to make a difference in someone's life," said Sholl. "With the pandemic going around and being able to make a little bit of an impact in their life and decrease their like day to day stress on it. I think that that's so life-changing."
LIFE has done a variety of acts of kindness to brighten the days of healthcare workers and other essential workers.
"They have expressed that they feel appreciated and even though it may be a small little personalized hand sanitizer container with an empowering word on it, sometimes, during your shift that's all you need is to remind you to keep going," Windsor said.
LIFE also put together a drive by parade for healthcare workers last year. Doreese Basco, a nurse at Honorhealth Deer Valley, thought the parade was touching.
"When they did the drive by, that kind of made me teary eye that people are really grateful," Basco said.
