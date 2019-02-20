PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Neighbors in the historic Coronado District are split over a proposal to build a new luxury, high-rise apartment.
A developer associated with the Phoenix Country Club wants to build a 15-story apartment tower at the corner of 7th Street and Thomas Road in the current parking lot of the country club.
Neighbors told Arizona’s Family the tower would invade privacy, ruin property values and lead to more traffic.
“It’s a precedent,” said neighbor Jeanne Yawger. “Other (developers) could be salivating, waiting for this to go high rise."
Meantime, other neighbors insisted new flair is needed in a very old part of Phoenix.
“(The tower) brings more money in the neighborhood. More business and you never know what else it'll bring," said neighbor Edward Fair.
Dozens of people showed up to city council as lawmakers discussed whether the tower should happen.
In a sign of just how controversial the issue was, that meeting lasted at least four hours.
The Phoenix City Council voted for a continuance, which will push the vote to March 20.
