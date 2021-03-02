PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Neighbors in midtown Phoenix are fighting a proposed apartment complex at the corner of Third Avenue and West Coolidge Street, which is just south of Camelback Road.
"Oh, I am angry. I am really angry," said neighbor Henry Harding.
The 218 unit, four-story apartment complex would be built on a lot currently occupied by an empty office building. The grassy corner of the lot is technically private property, but it's been used by the neighborhood as an informal park.
"We need our green space," Harding said.
The project's been recommended for approval by the Phoenix Planning Commission, and the zoning case is scheduled for a vote by Phoenix City Council at Tuesday's meeting.
"Lots of things that go on in the neighborhood sometimes are centered about this park," said neighbor Latisha Smidt, who also opposes the plan.
But the developer says that the green space won't be going away. It'll simply be moving to the Grand Canal.
"We're putting in a substantial investment between our property line and the canal to create a park," said Todd Gosselink of Trinsic Residential.
Gosselink says that Trinsic Residential has been talking to neighbors since September and has held numerous neighborhood meetings.
Gosselink says that to address street parking concerns in the area, Trinsic Residential will be building more garage space than required by the city: 303 spaces for the 218 unit complex. They also adjusted plans for the building to make the entrance and exit farther away from the neighborhood, and they've offered to pay for a street parking permit program to keep people in the apartment complex from parking in front of houses.
"We were a little surprised to see this level of disappointment at this late, a phase of the entitlement process. But we're continuing to work with them and we think that we've got logical answers to address all of their concerns," Gosselink said.
And while Gosselink says there are plenty of neighbors and nearby businesses that are welcoming the development, others say it'll simply be too large for their little neighborhood.
"I'm very angry that the city is allowing this to happen. And I know it's all about money," said Teresa Hayes, who lives across from where the apartments are planned to be built. "How would you like to live across the street from a four-story high rise that you don't want in your neighborhood? "