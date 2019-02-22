PHOENIX (3 TV / CBS 5) - A house in Phoenix has become overrun with birds, and neighbors are chirping up about it.
“We’re in a war zone. Of birds,” said Keith Busby.
Busby says his neighbor, Randall Hunsaker, has been feeding wild birds for at least seven years. Busby says it’s attracted flocks of pigeons, doves, and other birds.
When asked for comment, Hunsaker denied that he feeds birds and said that he wasn’t aware of any birds on his property.
Around 100 birds were visible on Hunsaker’s roof and in his yard Wednesday afternoon.
“It seemed like it was a couple hundred birds to start with,” Busby said. “But no. No, no, no. It’s gotten really, really bad.”
Busby estimates that the house, located near North 35th Avenue and Greenway Road, often attracts more than 1000 birds at a time.
The birds drop feathers into Busby’s pool, defecate on his trucks, and smash into windows in his home.
“We’ve done everything from calling the city, calling AZ Game and Fish, we’ve tried every advocate we could possibly go to and to no avail,” Busby said.
Meanwhile, Phoenix city leaders are hatching a plan to stop the avian annoyance.
“That’s obnoxious and I certainly wouldn’t want that on a daily basis,” said Phoenix Mayor Thelda Williams at a public safety and veterans subcommittee meeting last week.
Williams said she’d support an ordinance that would bar residents from feeding wild birds if three or more neighbors complain. That ordinance would mirror a similar one passed in Tempe.
Back in Busby's neighborhood, people say this sort of regulation can’t come soon enough.
“There needs to be something to eliminate them from coming to this specific house,” said neighbor Joseph Dees. “It’s a nightmare.”
