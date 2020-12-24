PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A ladder truck from station four at the Phoenix Fire Department beat Santa Claus to one Phoenix neighborhood on Christmas Eve.
"We love it," said firefighter Travis Sanders, after crews dropped off toys for a few families. "We try to get involved in anything that goes on around here because we love our community."
The toy drop-off was the work of Janelle Arnold. "I asked them if they could do a drive-by for the kids. I thought it would be really fun for the kids to see the big ladder truck, and they said absolutely," she said.
What the crews weren't expecting, actual signs of appreciation. Neighbors made signs that said "thank you" for their all of their hard work.
"All night long, I can see those sirens. When I'm at my kitchen window, and I can hear them go by all night long," Arnold said. "I mean, I don't think those guys get a wink of sleep."
Arnold felt like it was especially necessary because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I mean, these guys go day and night out to horrendous things, and they are always there for us," she said.
They certainly were there Arnold's neighbor, Rachel Davis. When her daughter, Clara, was born early seven years ago, the firefighters from station four rushed to help. One of them was actually dropping off toys on Thursday and got to meet Clara.
"It just feels like a real community-orientated station," Davis said. "And we appreciate their support. It's nice to have them right around the corner."
It's in the area of 7th Avenue and McDowell Road, where you might see your neighbor's kids grow up. There's a real sense of community, Arnold said.
"We always look out for each other. It's a great feel here," Arnold said. "It's like what neighborhoods used to be like."