PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin -- accused in the murder of George Floyd -- began its first day, a mural of Floyd in a Phoenix neighborhood was vandalized.
The mural, painted by Phoenix artist Bacpac is titled The Price of Black Lives. Bacpac painted the mural on a wall near 15th and Oak streets right after George Floyd's death. The mural depicts a $20 bill with Floyd's face in the place of Andrew Jackson. The top of the bill says #the_price_of_black_lives.
The artist said this represents the alleged counterfeit $20 bill that was the reason Floyd was being arrested and that led to him losing his life.
"That $20 bill cost him his life," Bacpac said.
Bacpac said on Monday afternoon that the person who runs the Oak Street Mural Fest texted them a picture of the vandalized mural. The mural had the word "Fentanyl" written across Floyd's forehead and an X drawn on both his eyes and his mouth. This was in reference to the fact that the medical examiner found fentanyl in Floyd's system after he died. However, his death was still ruled a homicide.
The artist was then approached by members of the neighborhood who said they would provide any supplies they needed to fix the mural.
"The neighborhood cared," Bacpac said. "The community really responded to this quickly."
By Tuesday afternoon, the mural was fixed, but with an addition. Bacpac had painted their silhouette next to the mural.
"I'll fix it again and again. It's my message and my art and I want the right conversation to be had," Bacpac said. "I painted my silhouette as an indication to say that you can’t burn your message on top of mine. I am going to stay right here and fix it every time."