PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, people still celebrated Halloween on Saturday. One Phoenix neighborhood welcomed trick-or-treaters with safety precautions in place. One couple handed out candy with a giant tube to minimize exposure while others left candy on tables in their driveways.

"Everyone in this neighborhood is cognizant to do it in a safe manner. I think it is finding that balance," said one woman.

Meantime, health experts are warning big Halloween parties and gatherings could be COVID-19 "super spreaders." On Saturday, the state reported 1,901 more cases and 45 deaths. That's the largest one-day increase in deaths since Sep. 3.

"All these signs put us exactly where we were around the end May and early June," said Dr. Shad Marvasti with the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix. "This is a really concerning situation right now."