Phoenix natives weathering Florence and fearing aftermath

A family, originally from Phoenix, has lived in South Carolina for 20 years. They live between Conway and Myrtle Beach and chose not to evacuate when Florence was approaching.
“It is pouring. We have a boat so if it got bad enough we could ride out of here and we also have guns and ammo, everyone in South Carolina has guns and ammo so you're gonna be able to protect what's yours."
Terrie Webb says after living in a hurricane area for years, she knows how to get “hurricane ready.” She says she was well-prepared for Florence's landing but may not be prepared for its aftermath.
“Our big threat is not the hurricane and that damage. Our big threat is the water now and the rising water and it's going to flood home.”
Although the once anticipated Category 4 hurricane was downgraded, Webb says Florence is something she hasn’t seen before. Torrential and constant rains threaten to flood major basins, rivers and main freeways in and out of the area.
“If those flood, which they are expecting them to flood, then we will be an island we will have no way for people to get in and out of Myrtle Beach until those waters recede."
And that flooding is what she fears will cause the real devastation.
“It's what we call a muck-out. They're gonna have water that rises up and sit in their houses until the water recedes. So the drywall's gonna wick up all this moisture, their carpet, everything's gonna be ruined. It's gonna have mud, it's gonna have sewage in it. It’s gonna be catastrophic.”
Webb says there are significant power outages, stores have run out of food and the mayor has advised that residents have enough supplies for 10 to 12 days. As of Sunday night, the area Webb lives in was also under a “Tornado Warning.”
