PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix man is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond after police say he stabbed another man – a neighbor -- to death.
Officers arrested Luis Lino, 32, at his home in the neighborhood of 44th Street and Baseline Road Sunday night.
They say he admitted stabbing and killing Javier Martinez, 32. According to court documents, Lino told officers “he believed the victim had been raping his mother.”
“Luis also told officers he did what had to be done,” reads the probable cause for arrest statement.
Court documents state that police had been at Lino’s home, where he lives with his mother, that morning for a welfare check. He told those responding officers that his neighbor had been in the house and had sexually assaulted his mother. He also said he had video proof.
“Officers reviewed video Luis claimed would corroborate the rape, however, nothing indicating a sex assault was observed,” according to court documents.
Police said they also interviewed Lino’s mother and “she denied having been sexually assaulted by the victim.”
Officers who spoke with Lino said he told them he had been doing meth since he was 14 years old and that the most recent instance was a couple of hours before the stabbing.
According to police, Lino was aiming for Martinez’s heart when he stabbed him with an 8-inch knife, which he then stashed in his car.
Martinez made his way to another neighbor’s home and banged on the door, asking for help. It was that neighbor who called 911. Lino reportedly watched from the sidewalk.
“Luis then went up to the victim, who was bleeding and sitting on a bench near the [neighbor’s] front door,” according to the probable cause for arrest statement. “Luis spit in the [victim’s] face and then walked back across the street."
After putting the bloody knife and some other things in his car, Lino “sat on the curb and waited for police to arrive,” court documents state. “He said he watched the [victim’s] family tend to the victim while waiting for the police and laughed when he told detectives they were trying to stop his bleeding.”
Lino’s public court documents indicate officers’ belief that he is an addict. No criminal history is listed.
Facing a charge of first-degree murder, Lino is due back in court for a status conference on Sept. 16 and then a preliminary hearing on Sept. 19.