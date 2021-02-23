PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man riding a motorcycle died Monday night after a crash in Peoria.
According to Peoria police, the motorcycle rider, 50-year-old Kevin Surratt, was heading eastbound on Olive Avenue approaching 87th Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. At the same time, an SUV was traveling westbound on Olive Avenue and was making a left turn to head north on 87th Avenue when the collision happened.
Surratt was seriously hurt in the crash and taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the gray SUV had minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Afterwards, the SUV driver spoke with officers during the investigation.
The investigation is still ongoing, but police say alcohol is not believed to have contributed to the crash. No arrests or citations have been made.