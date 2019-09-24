PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix mother accused of trying to smother her baby three times has been sentenced to prison.
Following a plea agreement, Emily Morissette, 22, was sentenced to five years in prison and lifetime probation.
Police say Morissette caused her 2-month-old baby to stop breathing by putting her hand over his mouth on three separate occasions between July 23 and July 27, 2018.
Documents state that when Morissette was questioned by police on Oct. 25, 2018, she admitted that she put her hand over her baby's mouth until he stopped breathing.
Morisette said she knew the baby stopped breathing each time because she saw him turn pale and blue.
She told police the first two times were at her residence, near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road. She performed CPR to revive the baby and called 911.
The third time was at Phoenix Children's Hospital. Morissette told officers that she put her hand over the baby's mouth and waited for him to stop breathing and then pulled the emergency cord. Hospital staff revived the baby.
After that, Morissette was arrested and booked into jail on one count of child abuse.