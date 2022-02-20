PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Six Valley children are left without a mother after she was hit and killed by a train. Phoenix Police say 34-year-old Ciara Chacon was struck by a train on 27th Avenue and Thomas Road Thursday evening.

Irene Chacon, Ciara’s mother, took her to the doctor on Thursday morning, not knowing that would be the last time she’d be with her.

“She said I’ll see you later this evening, and I never saw her again,” Chacon said. “We never left a day without saying I love you to each other except for that day; I didn’t tell her, I didn’t get the opportunity to tell her,” Chacon said.

Phoenix police say Ciara got distracted by an altercation nearby when she stepped back and fell onto the tracks. The coroner told her family she died of blunt force trauma.

This isn't the first time someone has been hit by a train in that area. Last year a woman was struck and killed in the same intersection. But in that case, police say witnesses told them she was standing on the tracks.

As for Ciara’s family, they are mourning. She leaves behind her children, the youngest only one year old.

“She was the light of their heart,” Chacon said. “If we ever had a get-together, it was because of her. Birthdays and Quinceañeras. Whatever it was, it was her. We didn’t think anything like this would ever happen. Our kids aren’t supposed to leave before us parents.”

We did reach out to the city's streets and transportation department to see if they are adding more signs or lighting in the area; we are still waiting to hear back. In the meantime, the family has created a GoFundMe for Ciara's six kids.