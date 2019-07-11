PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix mother has been arrested for child abuse after her baby boy suffered multiple fractures.
Madeline Cristal Rosa-Perez, 19, faces eight counts of felony child abuse.
On Tuesday, July 9, police were called to Phoenix Children's Hospital to investigate after a two-month-old baby was found to have multiple fractures throughout his entire body.
Rosa-Perez initially told police "the child had accidentally bumped his head on a door" while she was holding him.
She also reportedly told doctors at PCH "a second version" of how the baby had gotten injured, stating that "the child had fallen out of a baby seat."
Rosa-Perez later told police "she did not intend to have children at such a young age" with her boyfriend.
According to the police report, Rosa-Perez said "the child has experienced colic since being born, causing the child to cry and wake up frequently."
Rosa-Perez told police that on Monday, July 8, the child was "excessively crying" at their home near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road.
According to the police report, Rosa-Perez "admitted to becoming frustrated at the child, throwing a full formula bottle, striking the child on the head." The report continues on to say that Rosa-Perez "placed ice inside a hat the child was wearing in an attempt to minimize the swelling."
Police say Rosa-Perez also admitted previously "pulling the child's arm and leg out of frustration when picking up the child" and "placing the child face down on the car seat which is attached to the stroller, pushing it back and forth aggressively, causing the child's head to move back and forth."
Police say Rosa-Perez admitted lying to the hospital staff, police, and her relatives about what caused the baby's fractures.
The baby suffered injuries to his skull, his jaw, his legs and also to four of his ribs.
Rosa-Perez was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail but was released on her own recognizance.
She is due back in court July 24.
(5) comments
Lady is a tramp. [scared]
Booked then released? After what she did? Just unbelievable what you read in the news anymore
PLEASE do not give this poor little one back to "Mom"...he may not make it next time. And yes, there will be a next time...if you will do this once, you will do it always.
Two months old?! What a way to begin a life.
Only 19 years old? What do her 6 and 7 year olds think about all this?
