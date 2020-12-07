PHOENIX (3TV/CBS) -- A Phoenix mother is facing child abuse charges after her 8-year-old son said she punched him, hit him with a hanger, and threw a knife at him.

Police arrested 25-year-old Henrietta Tapaha, faces two counts of child abuse and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. On December 5th,

Phoenix Police said they were called to a neighborhood near Missouri Avenue and 35th Avenue on December 5th after someone reported a young boy running down the street alone. The child was not wearing shoes and was crying, according to the report.

When officers arrived, the boy told them he "ran away from home because he was scared" and that his mom had been "hitting him with a hanger."

According to the police report, the boy later told detectives his mother had punched him in the face, hit him with a hanger, and threw a knife at him. Police say the boy had several red marks and bruising on his back and his face.

The boy's mother, 25-year-old Henrietta Tapaha, allegedly admitted to police she had been drinking during the day. Tapaha told police she got upset with her son for not listening and beat him with a hanger.

The report also says Tapaha told investigators she did not exactly remember what happened because she had been drinking, and "it all happened so fast." She said she didn't remember hitting or punching her son but told police, "it was possible she did do that."

Tapaha acknowledged that she did go too far and "her son did not deserve that," according to the police report. Police say she went on to admit that "she probably threw the hanger at him but denied throwing any knife at him."

Tapaha is scheduled to appear in court Thursday. A judge has set her bail at $15,000.