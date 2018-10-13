A Phoenix mother is pleading for help after her daughter left the house two weeks ago and hasn't returned home since.
Sixteen-year-old Jacy Taylor is a sophomore at North Canyon High School. Her mom, Jamille Spence-Taylor, said she was last officially seen in Tempe the night she went missing, September 30. She was last seen in the area of 32nd Street and Union Hills.
"Two weeks later, this is not my daughter, to not even Facetime or call anyone, to let us know she's alive," Spencer-Taylor said. "I'm a mother, I know my daughter, and this is not Jacy."
Phoenix police have created a 'Missing Juvenile Bulletin.' Spencer-Taylor said she just wants her daughter to come home.
"Where is she today and what's the next step, what do I do to escalate this story?" Spencer-Taylor said. "She's 16 she should be in school and home."
If you know anything, call 602-534-2121.
