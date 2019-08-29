PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix mom is giving back to the community in memory of her son.
Robbie Morocco took his own life in February last year at just 24 years old.
His mom said he always wanted to adopt a street, so in May she decided to adopt the area near 43rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road to remember him.
It's a street Morocco used to drive every day.
"It's only been a year since his passing, and I'm still kind of in shock that he's not here, so I didn't know what to do with my grief," said Kerry Fagiolo. "They say that giving to others and doing for others is a good way to get through your grief, so I saw that the sign says street available, so I looked into it."
Fagiolo said she learned you can adopt a street in Phoenix for free when you clean the area next to the road four times a year. The City put up a sign to remember Morocco on the street his family adopted.
"Everyday I get to drive by and see my son's name, and it's a good way to memorialize him, and he was very kind-hearted and giving," said Fagiolo. "When I come out here, I feel like I'm right here with him."
Fagiolo said it's been hard for her family, and she is requesting prayers.
You can learn more about how to adopt a street in Phoenix by clicking here or check out the application form here.