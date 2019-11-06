Phoenix mom frustrated by cancer drug shortage impacting her daughter

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s a major cancer drug shortage in the U.S. right now. Only two companies make vincristine, which is part of the chemotherapy cocktail for most pediatric cancer cases. One of those companies has stopped making the drug, and it’s affecting families everywhere, including one in Phoenix.
Brenna Rice is 18 years old. She was diagnosed with a type of lymphoblastic leukemia a year ago, and she missed the majority of her senior year of high school getting chemotherapy at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. But now the drug they’re giving her is only a fraction of the strength it used to be.
“It's overwhelmingly frustrating,” her mother Kristi Rice said. “[It's] been a year of day-in, day-out fighting cancer, and the nasty side effects."
Vincristine is used in 85% of pediatric cancer cases. But this summer, pharmaceutical company Teva announced they would stop making it, citing a business move. The decision is now just starting to catch up with patients. Kristi fears the worst for her daughter.
“Relapse. Or in our case, not ever beating the cancer. Kids who don't finish their treatment won't get a cure,” she said.
Kristi says Brenna, whose chemo now only contains 25% as much vincristine as it used to, is hopeful the horrible side effects will lessen.
“She wants to be done. Nobody wants a three-year sentence of chemo,” Kristi said. “But without it, we're going to have a death sentence."
Kristi, who is a nurse, has started a petition at Change.org for Health and Human Services Director Alex Azar to allow vincristine to be imported from other countries.
“I'm completely disheartened that a business decision stands to kill 15,000 kids a year,” Kristi said.
Tuesday, there was a Senate hearing about the vincristine shortage. We’ve also learned Pfizer, the other pharmaceutical company that makes the drug, did get a shipment of it. However, they’re limiting distribution of it until they’re back up to full stock in December or January.