PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix woman ran for her life after being chased down the street by a man with an ax.
"He definitely had that look in the eye that I'm going to kill you," said Gina Hopkins-Calligan, a mom of 4. "It was extremely terrifying. I kept thinking it was a nightmare I couldn't wake up from."
She was jogging near her home around 7th and Maryland avenues last week when she says a man jumped out of the bushes with an ax. According to court documents, the man, identified as 25-year-old Joshua Eicher, raised the ax above his head in a "menacing manner," and began yelling at Hopkins-Calligan.
"I think if I would have waited one more second, he would have gotten me," Hopkins-Calligan said. "I just told myself keep running faster, as fast as fast as far as you can." She tracked down a car, and a stranger let her in.
"It turned out to be an angel on earth, and she let me into her car, and we called 911," Hopkins-Calligan said.
Eicher was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Hopkins-Calligan said she's thankful police were able to track him down quickly and take him into custody.
"So relieved and thankful for the police," Hopkins-Calligan said.